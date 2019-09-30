BAE Systems reduces transportation emissions to clean air in major cities

The need for electric vehicles is picking up speed. Transportation accounts for a quarter of the world’s harmful air emissions and that percentage is growing. Over 90 percent of transportation fuel is petroleum based, which includes the gasoline and diesel for our cars, trucks, trains, and planes.

This has cities around the world jumping into the fast lane to acquire electric vehicles for land, water, and air applications. Even with the demand, in many cases it takes time to get them into service due to the infrastructure needs and technical challenges.

BAE Systems is helping cities solve these problems and get to a zero emission future with our electric propulsion systems. We have been plugged into the market for more than 20 years. That’s when we came up with electric fuel and accessory power systems for trains.

Those systems are still coming off the production line today, although they’ve changed quite a bit since then. These days they aren’t limited to the rails, but powering more than 10,000 buses and marine vessels around the world in cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, London, and Paris.

SOURCE: BAE Systems