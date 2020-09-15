Axalta expands commercial vehicle portfolio with launch of Imron 2K

Basel, SWITZERLAND – 15 September 2020 – Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of its Imron® 2K high durability clearcoat for commercial vehicle customers in Europe. This innovative technology combines nanoparticles with a flexible resin network to create a clearcoat with anti-abrasive properties that delivers superior surface protection even after months of exposure to severe climate conditions.

Axalta’s Imron 2K high durability clearcoat is environmentally friendly with a low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, and has excellent resistance to sagging, bending or drooping of the coating when wet resulting in an overall outstanding appearance. When fully cured, the product resists scratches from wash brushes and abrasive materials.

“The Imron 2K high durability clearcoat is advantageous for commercial vehicle customers looking for a product that maintains its gloss even after continuous washing,” said Neville Rhodes, European Director of Commercial Transportation Coatings at Axalta. “Utilising new technologies and the highest quality ingredients and properties, this innovative clearcoat achieves four times better gloss retention after washing compared to similar products, delivering an impeccable overall appearance.”

SOURCE: Axalta