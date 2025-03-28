AVL again honored with Sustainability Award in Automotive

AVL List GmbH was once again honored at the renowned ATZlive congress "Electric Drives and Energy Systems" for its pioneering innovations in the field of sustainable mobility solutions

AVL List came out on top in the “Technology – Complete Vehicle” category with its “Fuel Cell Technology Demonstrator Truck”. This innovative vehicle shows the potential of fuel cell drives for heavy-duty transportation and impressed the jury with its performance, efficiency and sustainability. Juror Seidel emphasized: “The Fuel Cell Demonstrator is an example of a sustainable heavy-duty truck with a fuel cell drive. It impressively shows the technological breadth in this area of requirements and offers a promising answer to the challenges in freight transport.”

AVL List also won in the “Mobility Concepts – Business Models” category with its concept for the Sustainable Tech Center for Commercial Vehicles. This holistic test center for commercial vehicles sets new standards in resource conservation: it enables the recovery of over 99% of the thermal energy generated during testing, uses rainwater collection and stores braking energy for further use. “AVL List has developed a closed system for a holistic test center that is revolutionizing sustainable test procedures in the commercial vehicle industry. The center based on this concept will open in Steyr in Upper Austria in April,” explained juror Gutzmer.

“AVL is committed to sustainability in development. Tools and DVP methodologies contribute to this, which also use AI to shorten development times, reduce the number of prototypes and use sustainable testing and development centers.

AVL demonstrates all this with the new Tech Center in Steyr and the Fuel Cell Demo Truck developed there, which shows innovative solutions for the challenges of new technologies such as fuel cells, electric high-voltage drives, intelligent and predictive vehicle control and energy management and much more,” says Rolf Döbereiner, Product Line Manager at AVL.

More than 30 projects from the fields of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and micro and urban mobility were submitted by vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and service providers by the end of January and evaluated by an independent jury. With its innovative solutions, AVL was once again able to position itself as a pioneer in the field of sustainable vehicle technologies.

With these awards, AVL List underlines its leading role in the development of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and provides important impetus for the future of the automotive industry.

