Authenticity made easy: JLR Classic improves access to genuine parts with new official eBay stores

Finding the right part or accessory for classic Land Rover and Jaguar models is easier than ever with the opening of two new official stores on eBay

Finding the right genuine parts for classic Land Rover and Jaguar models is now even easier thanks to a pair of new online stores on one of the UK’s biggest marketplaces for car parts and accessories.

The new JLR Classic eBay stores supply original and authentic OEM parts for Land Rover and Jaguar models that have been out of production for 10 years or more. Together, the Official Land Rover Classic Parts and Official Jaguar Classic Parts stores already include more than 5,000 listings and that number is set to grow.

Clients will be able to find everything from a genuine period-correct Jaguar E-type toolkit to an entire tail door assembly for a 2007 Land Rover Defender using the online shops.

In this way, the initiative gives enthusiasts and owners another way to access the precise parts needed to complete a renovation or restoration, or simply to keep a much-loved model on the road.

We want to help enthusiasts find our uniquely original and authentic collection of parts and accessories as easily and conveniently as possible. The new official Jaguar and Land Rover eBay stores will give clients more choice in how they purchase the items they need, improving accessibility to our genuine Classic parts for our Jaguar, Range Rover, Defender and Discovery brands.’ Glen Kelly, Head of Parts and Accessories, JLR Classic

JLR Classic provides only genuine parts, which are accurate recreations of original items, engineered to the finest tolerances using original drawings, materials and tooling to ensure 100% authenticity – often produced by the original supplier. The expert engineers and craftsmen and women of JLR Classic are committed to helping clients maintain the unique spirit of classic Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

Operating from the state-of-the-art JLR Classic Works facility in Coventry, the new online stores provide parts for Land Rover models ranging from early Series models to more recent examples, including the Freelander and Range Rover Sport. The official Jaguar Classic store includes genuine parts for everything from a Daimler Limousine or E-type sports car to an XJS coupe or X-Type saloon, all available to order online for delivery direct to clients.

SOURCE: JLR