Arriva Slovakia maintains existing business in Trnava region with contract win

New 10-year contract for Arriva Slovakia starts January 2024

Arriva Slovakia has been awarded a new contract to operate suburban bus services in the region of Trnava, western Slovakia, following a public tender. With the 10-year contract, Arriva Slovakia secures its position as the strongest private operator in bus transport in the Slovak Republic.

The new bus contract starts from January 1, 2024 when Arriva’s existing contract comes to an end. It will run for a period of ten years through to 2034, providing continuity for passengers in the region and for Arriva’s drivers and other employees.

The length of the contract means Arriva will be able to plan and deliver service improvements through the course of 10 years running the service, including a planned renewal of part of the bus fleet, with 74 new vehicles due to enter service during 2024 alone.

Sian Leydon, Arriva Group’s Managing Director for Mainland Europe, commented: “I’m delighted that the team has been successful in securing this contract for the next 10 years. Their expertise in delivering high-quality passenger transport, combined with the strength and experience of the Arriva Group will benefit passengers in the region for years to come”.

Arriva has been operating in Slovakia since 2008 and serves the Bratislava, Košice, Nitra, Trnava and Žilina regions, where it provides urban and suburban bus transport. It also provides bike sharing services. This contract win sees Arriva retaining one of its key regions and ensuring the continuation of high standards of passenger service and comfort for the local community.

SOURCE: Arriva