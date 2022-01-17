Arriva: Accessible mobility solution launched in the city of Rome

New contract launched January 10, 2022. 240 specialised vehicles join the Arriva fleet

Arriva Italy has launched a specialist service as part of a new contract in Rome to provide dedicated transport for students with reduced mobility and special educational needs. Arriva will serve 80 per cent of the contract in partnership with Meditral, a health sector transport specialist, which will serve the remaining 20 per cent.

More than 240 specialised vehicles will be used to serve the contract on 228 routes, transporting around 1000 passengers every day. Each vehicle can accommodate nine passengers and two wheelchairs.

Commenting on the new contract, Dominic Palleschi, Interim Managing Director Mainland Europe for Arriva Group, said:- “As a company that strives for inclusivity every day, we are extremely proud of the team in Italy who have worked in partnership with the Rome passenger transport authorities to design a solution which will continue to make the city more accessible for its students”.

Arriva has been operating in the Italian market since 2002 providing urban transport services mainly in Northern Italy, as well as shuttle services to Turin and Milan airports. The company operates around 100 million bus kilometres a year in Italy, with 2500 vehicles and 3500 employees.

SOURCE: Arriva