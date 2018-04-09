Andreas von Wallfeld named new Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Andreas von Wallfeld (47) has been named as the new Head of Marketing, Sales and Services Mercedes-Benz Trucks as of May 1, 2018. He succeeds Till Oberwörder (47) who started his new assignment as Head of Daimler Buses on April 1, 2018. With Andreas von Wallfeld, an extremely successful and experienced manager is taking over the worldwide sales operations for

Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

“Andreas von Wallfeld is a recognized sales and marketing expert. Thanks to his cross-divisional market experience, he will prepare our global sales, marketing, and aftersales organization to deal with the challenges of the future. In the past four years he has headed the sales and marketing activities of Mercedes-Benz Cars in Germany with great success. Together with his team, he has played a major role in the cars division’s achievement of sales records. In addition to his well-founded sales expertise, Andreas von Wallfeld will also propose his wide-ranging marketing know-how he acquired as the Head of Brand Experience Communication Mercedes-Benz Cars”, stated Stefan Buchner, Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Since January 1, 2014, Andreas von Wallfeld has been a member of the Mangement Board of the Mercedes-Benz Sales and Marketing Organization Germany (MBVD) with responsibility for passenger car sales. After studying business administration and receiving his MBA in 1998, von Wallfeld started his career at Daimler AG in the International Management Associate Program. After occupying several positions in the areas of product management and sales strategy at the Group’s headquarters in Stuttgart, he managed the company-owned Mercedes-Benz sales and service outlet in Fulda from 2006 to 2011. In this function he was responsible for the cross-divisional sales operations for cars, vans, and trucks. Starting in 2011, he headed Brand Experience Communication for the

Mercedes-Benz Cars unit in Stuttgart, which is responsible for the division’s auto show participations, exhibitions, events, retail presentations, customer centers, and other brand platforms all over the world.

The successor of Andreas von Wallfeld as Head of Sales and Marketing

Mercedes-Benz Cars Germany will be announced at a later date.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.