American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII completes acquisition of Veoneer

Veoneer today announced that the American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII (AIP Fund VII) has completed the acquisition of Veoneer’s Restraint Control Systems business from SSW Partners LP. The deal was first announced on December 6, 2023.

Veoneer is a market leader in Automotive Safety Electronics. In the past year, nearly 1 in every 4 cars that left the production lines globally was equipped with Veoneer’s Restraint Control System products, offering protection to vehicle occupants in the event of a traffic accident.

Veoneer’s leadership position is the result of decades of delivering premium product quality, customer service, and technical innovation. AIP’s ownership offers a platform for long-term sustainable growth, benefitting the workforce, suppliers, customers, and end-customers.

The transaction with AIP Fund VII completes Veoneer’s and SSW’s strategy of finding the right long-term homes for Veoneer’s three original lines of business: Arriver™ Software, now owned by Qualcomm; Active Safety, now owned by Magna International; and Restraint Control Systems, now owned by AIP Fund VII.

Evercore and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to Veoneer and SSW. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Eversheds Sutherland LLP acted as legal counsels to Veoneer and SSW. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal counsel to AIP. Baker Botts LLP acted as regulatory counsel to AIP, Veoneer and SSW.

