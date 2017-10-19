Allison Transmission brings fuel-saving message to Solutrans 2017

Allison Transmission, the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic commercial-duty transmissions, will promote the latest version of its fuel-saving software at Solutrans in Lyon (November 21-25; Hall 5.2, Stand 6U098). FuelSense® 2.0 featuring DynActive™ Shifting, delivers up to 6 percent additional fuel savings beyond the company’s original FuelSense software due to a combination of upgraded features to optimize fuel savings.

Providing maximum value for applications such as inner city distribution with heavy start-stop needs, FuelSense 2.0 allows fleets to optimize fuel economy and performance to their specific needs. The 6 percent additional fuel savings were achieved over nearly 3 million test miles in customer fleets representing a variety of duty-cycles.

Introduced in March 2014, Allison’s FuelSense packages enabled significant fuel economy improvements. Through a set of proprietary software enhancements, the new FuelSense 2.0 technology uses DynActive Shifting to provide an infinitely variable combination of shift points and a learning algorithm to continuously find the ideal balance of fuel economy and performance.

FuelSense 2.0 is available in three packages. All three include DynActive Shifting. FuelSense 2.0 Plus and Max include improved Neutral at Stop, where fuel consumption and emissions are lowered by reducing or eliminating the load on the engine when the vehicle is stopped. FuelSense 2.0 Max includes enhanced Acceleration Rate Management, a feature that mitigates aggressive driving by automatically controlling engine torque. In addition to five levels of control currently available, this latest version provides more precision by limiting vehicle acceleration to a customized rate.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.