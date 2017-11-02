Allan Steinhardt, Chief Scientist, AEye, confirmed for Autonomous Car Detroit

Allan Steinhardt, Chief Scientist, AEye, has been confirmed as a speaker at Autonomous Car Detroit.

Steinhardt helps lead AEye’s technical innovation, developing the company’s core competencies as it seeks to accelerate the arrival of safe and reliable autonomous vehicles. Steinhardt is among the world’s most widely esteemed defense scientists. An IEEE fellow, he is a sought-after expert on radar, missile defense, GMTI and space surveillance. Steinhardt was Chief Scientist for DARPA, co-author of a book on adaptive radar, and assistant professor in Electrical Engineering and Applied Mathematics at Cornell University, where he performed funded research on sensor arrays and optimal detection capabilities.

He has published more than 200 articles in academic and defense strategy journals exploring various areas of space, land, and naval-based electronic warfare, sensor, and radar systems. Prior to AEye, Steinhardt served as Chief Scientist at Booz Allen. He has also served as the radar project lead at MIT Lincoln Laboratory and director of signal processing for the defense Industry with BAE/Alphatech.

About Autonomous Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Autonomous Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology, regulations and business models behind automated driving and autonomous cars. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Autonomous Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the autonomous car.

Autonomous Car Detroit takes place on 14 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

