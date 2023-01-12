Alfa Romeo takes the stage at the Brussels Motor Show 2023

Under the spotlight of the Brussels International Motor Show, starting on Friday, January 13, Alfa Romeo will be present at the event with a dedicated stand where visitors can appreciate the renewed Alfa Romeo range

Alfa Romeo is starring at the 100th edition of the Brussels Motor Show, the first international event of the year that brings together all the most important car brands. For the Italian brand, it is an opportunity to showcase, for the first time ever, the new Giulia and Stelvio, which evolve in terms of style and technology. The star of Alfa Romeo stand is Tonale in its Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid Q4 versions. Tonale represents a milestone in the brand’s “from zero to zero” process that will lead Alfa Romeo to be the fastest brand on the global automotive scene to go from zero electrified vehicles (the beginning of 2022) to an entire range of zero-emission vehicles in 2027.

Finally, to delight visitors at the International Motor Show, there is a model of the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, a style icon and an inspirational muse and the highest reference point for the designers of the Centro Stile Alfa Romeo. Universally recognized as one of the most beautiful cars ever designed, this example is the prototype of the 33-road car belonging to the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese. Queen of the show, the 33 Stradale thus embellishes a stand already full of novelties, but not only that, this example represents the most prestigious and most valuable car at the Brussels International Motor Show.

The Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4: an expression of Alfa Romeo’s “efficient sportiness”

The Tonale is the most efficient Alfa Romeo ever: the first-ever car equipped with NFT Digital Certificate. Connectivity at the highest level and a completely new Infotainment system.

With Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4, Alfa Romeo aims to define the “Efficient Sportiness” paradigm, the first step toward the sportiness of the future according to the brand. Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is the most efficient Alfa Romeo ever with its 26g/km of Co2 emissions for accessing city centers without any restrictions and over 80 Km of battery life in full-electric mode for superior daily mobility. Plus, it offers more than 600 km of total range in non-urban use.

Alfa Romeo’s DNA: the Tonale Plug-In Hybrid Q4 is the sportiest version of the range and the best in its class for agility and driving dynamics and is equipped with a dedicated Plug-In Hybrid engine system, for a total power output of 280 HP, with a specific Q4 all-wheel drive designed to guarantee the best in traction and safety. Best-in-class on-board comfort, quality, roominess, and soundproofing. All information is available at the following link

The Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid: Electrification conceived to be at the service of the brand and its DNA

Alfa Romeo Tonale hybrid represents the brand’s first electrified C-SUV. The protagonist on the stand is the Hybrid powertrain with the unprecedented and exclusive 160-hp 48V Hybrid VGT (Variable Geometry Turbo) propulsion system, specific to Alfa Romeo and capable of transmitting motion to the wheels even when the internal combustion engine is off. Electrification is designed to serve the brand and its DNA by offering an authentic hybrid driving experience. Driving dynamics and agility are authentic Alfa Romeo thanks to specific technical solutions such as the most direct steering in the segment, brake-by-wire system for regenerative braking, “Dynamic Torque Vectoring” and “Alfa Active Suspension” electronic suspension with specific geometry, characteristic angles, and stiffness. All information is available at the following link

New Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio: “Timeless design”

New Look 2023 for Giulia and Stelvio, which evolve in terms of style and technology.

Today the two models show a new “look”, thanks to their sophisticated Full-LED Adaptive Matrix headlights and brand-new “Trilobo” grille, which provides a strong family feeling with the Tonale. Technology and connectivity hit new heights thanks to the new completely digital instrument panel with the historic “telescopic” design. “Alfa Connect Services” offer maximum comfort and safety on board, designed to offer “Over the Air” updates.

Also making its debut on the New Giulia and Stelvio, there is NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) technology, which is based on the concept of the “blockchain card”: an encrypted digital and non-modifiable register where the main information on each vehicle gets recorded. The brand’s driving dynamics remain a reference point in the SUV and sedan categories thanks to perfect weight distribution, best-in-class agility and lightness, and an extremely precise steering wheel.

For the first time, the public will be able to come aboard the Giulia in the “Competizione” trim, the special series that represents the top-of-the-line version and introduces the new exclusive Moon Light gray matte. Stelvio, on the other hand, is available in the Sprint trim, characterized by a strong sporty connotation.

SOURCE: Stellantis