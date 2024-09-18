Accuride announces Europe’s lightest 22.5 x 9.00 truck wheel – weight of 29.6 kg sets new industry benchmark below 30 kg

Accuride Wheels presented the achievement of a new milestone at the IAA in Hanover with the production of the lightest 22.5 x 9.00 European Truck Wheel

Accuride Wheels, a leading supplier for the global commercial vehicle market, presented the achievement of a new milestone at the IAA in Hanover with the production of the lightest 22.5 x 9.00 European Truck Wheel.

Accuride is a major supplier of wheels for the commercial vehicle industry. Building on its great success in commercial vehicle wheels for Europe and Asia, Accuride`s customers can rely on regular updated new concepts and product technologies, which will change the future of the commercial vehicle wheel industry in terms of design, durability, sustainability and unit costs per wheel.

Europe`s lightest Truck Wheel made of HSLA Steel

The 22.5 x 9.00 Light Weight wheel with 29.6 kg – below 30 kg – is the perfect match for standard European trucks. The wheel is made of High Strength, Low Alloy Steel (HSLA) in combination with flow-forming technology for wheel and rim production. The target weight of less than 30 kg results in less moving mass and lower fuel consumption as well as lower CO2 footprint in the production and usage phase and higher payload. The 29.6 kg wheel meets current and future customer requirements. TMPS compatibility and highest durability level are ensured.

The technological step of producing commercial vehicle wheels below 30 kg has already been announced as a short-term target to major customers at the IAA Transportation 2022 when the former lightest European standard truck wheel (32 kg) was unveiled.

“After two years of research and development, the next level of weight reduction is now ready for industrial launch and can be offered to our customers as promised. We have kept our word and Accuride once again underlines its technological leadership in the commercial vehicle wheel market”, says Alexander John, President of Accuride Wheels Europe & Asia.

SOURCE: Accuride