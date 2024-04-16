2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 gears up for launch with improved EV range, outstanding electric capability

GMC has announced the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will add more all-electric range than originally estimated

GMC has announced the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will add more all-electric range than originally estimated, expanding an already impressive list of features that will be available from launch.

“Denali has been an industry icon for 25 years and the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 provides customers an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the next chapter,” said Duncan Aldred, global vice president, Buick and GMC. “As a limited-run exclusive trim for launch, the Edition 1 is truly the Denali of EVs and represents the pinnacle of GMC.”

Through optimization of the GM Ultium Platform, the EV pickup will come standard with a GM-estimated 440-miles of range1 for the 2024 model year, a 10 percent increase from the originally estimated range of 400 miles. The Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will also launch with GM-estimated 10,000 pounds of max towing2 and 1,450 pounds of max payload3, an increase of 500 pounds and 150 pounds respectively from initial estimates.

Dealers are currently working with Edition 1 reservation holders on the ordering process.

The Sierra EV features a mix of true truck capability, next-gen power, purposeful technology and signature luxurious Denali design cues inside and out.

Among a packed list of features on Edition 1 is CrabWalk3, a GMC-exclusive feature that, at low speeds, allows the angle of the rear wheels to mimic the angle of the front wheels. This feature — which is also available on the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and SUV — allows for diagonal movement of the vehicle and can provide additional options for drivers when they need to maneuver in tight spaces.

Other key features include:

GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque in Max Power mode.

800 Volt DC Public Fast Charging capable at up to 350kW, enabling up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes 4 .

. Available Super Cruise, the industry’s first truly hands-free advanced driver assistance technology to offer trailering. The technology is expected to be available on about 750,000 miles of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025 5 .

. Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that both enables a more comfortable ride as well as the ability to raise or lower the truck by approximately 2 inches.

4-Wheel Steer, which not only enables CrabWalk, but also enables all four wheels to work together for a smaller turning circle and improved maneuverability.

GMC’s first MultiPro MidGate™, which provides a maximum load floor length of nearly 11 feet with the MidGate down and the MultiPro Tailgate’s load-stop open.

Deliveries of the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 are expected to start this summer at a final starting MSRP of $99,4956 (including $1,995 DFC).

SOURCE: GM