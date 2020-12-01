2022 Acura MDX to make world debut Dec. 8

Acura will reveal the boldly redesigned 2022 Acura MDX on Dec. 8. As the brand’s new flagship model, MDX delivers on the styling, performance and technology showcased in the MDX Prototype. The debut of the 2022 MDX ushers an emotional redesign for Acura’s fourth-generation SUV, sitting atop a new light-truck platform incorporating double wishbone front suspension (an MDX first), and adorned with a sumptuously appointed interior loaded with an arsenal of new features and technologies.

Viewers can tune-in to Acura.com/2022-MDX on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. PST for a first look at the new 2022 MDX.

The fourth-generation MDX joins RDX, the best-selling model in its segment2, and the recently-launched TLX sport sedan as the latest model to be designed from the ground up around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand DNA. The new MDX, featuring a 3.5-liter VTEC® V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and available fourth-generation Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®), will arrive at dealers early next year. An MDX Type S, Acura’s first high-performance SUV variant, will follow in the summer of 2021.

The original 2001 MDX was the industry’s first three-row SUV to be based on a unibody platform, with superior comfort, space and driving performance than existing truck-based SUVs. Upon its debut, MDX earned critical praise, including 2001 North American Truck of the Year and 2001 Motor TrendSUV of the Year awards. Over the past two decades and three generations of advancement, MDX has earned its place as America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, with cumulative sales exceeding 1 million units.

