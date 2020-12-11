2021 Ford F-150 PowerBoost has best EPA-estimated combined fuel economy for gas-powered light-duty full-size pickups

Ford F-Series – America’s best-selling pickup for 43 years – has once again advanced the state of the art in truck engineering with the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 – which is also a fuel economy leader among gas-powered full-size light-duty trucks.

The 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ V6 – the only full hybrid available in a pickup – has the best combined fuel economy rating for gas-powered full-size light-duty pickups with an EPA-estimated 25 mpg on 4×2 models. The 4×2 PowerBoost, with EPA-estimated ratings of 25 mpg city and 26 mpg highway, has an EPA-estimated range of 750 miles on a single tank of gas*. The 4×4 PowerBoost has an EPA-estimated 24 mpg combined fuel economy rating, which is best among 4×4 gas-powered light-duty full-size pickups. The 4×4 PowerBoost-equipped truck has an EPA-estimated range of 700 miles on a single tank of gas**.

“Our team spent months living with and observing truck customers at their homes, on job sites and on the weekends,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product platform and operations officer. “Using electrification, we realized we could now give customers something they had long wanted but didn’t think was possible – tremendous power, great fuel economy and all-new capabilities to make their F-150 even more productive.”

Delivering 430 horsepower and 570 lb.-ft. of torque – the most torque ever for F-150 – the 4×2 PowerBoost truck is rated at a maximum 12,700 pounds of conventional towing with Max Trailer Tow Package and a maximum payload of 2,120 poundsƗ.

Pro Power Onboard™ is standard on PowerBoost-equipped F-150 with 2.4 kilowatts of exportable power on tap at outlets in the cabin and cargo box. The optional 7.2-kilowatt output provides up to 18 times more exportable power than the nearest competitor – enough to power everything from a tailgate event to a construction site.

The all-new F-150 features decades of innovation – from its high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body atop a high-strength steel frame, to revolutionary EcoBoost® technology. F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup that comes standard with a 10-speed automatic transmission across all engine offerings.

With six engine options, F-150 offers customers the choice to create their own optimal balance of power, capability, fuel economy and affordability. In addition to the 3.5-liter PowerBoost V6 full hybrid, available engines include the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 5.0-liter V8, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and 3.0-liter Power Stroke® diesel V6.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 ships to dealer showrooms nationwide this week, just as it earns a seventh consecutive Kelley Blue Book Best Buy award. F-150 is assembled in America at Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

*Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank and EPA-estimated rating of 25 combined mpg. Actual range will vary.

*Range calculation based on 30.6-gallon tank and EPA-estimated rating of 24 combined mpg. Actual range will vary.

ƗƗHorsepower, torque, payload, towing and EPA-estimated fuel economy ratings are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously.

SOURCE: Ford