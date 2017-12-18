The 12 Days of Nissan

As we celebrate the holiday season, we look back on 12 significant news stories from 2017

As winter approaches and 2017 comes to a close, it’s a good time to relax, enjoy family and friends, and reinvigorate ourselves for the coming year. While it’s smart to look ahead and set some goals for 2018, it’s also fun to look back at the previous 12 months and see where we’ve been and what we’ve accomplished.

With this in mind, and with the “12 Days of Christmas” serving as our festive guide, we share 12 of our most significant NissanNews posts from 2017. From Carlos Ghosn’s keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show in January to the Tokyo launch of the all-new 2018 LEAF in September, 2017 has indeed been a busy and significant year. Happy holidays to all!

1) January 5:

At CES, Carlos Ghosn talks about breakthrough tech and zero-emissions mobility

In his keynote address at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, Nissan’s Carlos Ghosn announced several technologies and partnerships as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility blueprint for transforming how cars are driven, powered, and integrated into wider society. He said these technologies will advance mobility toward a zero-emission, zero-fatality future on the roads.

“At Nissan, from the beginning, we work to bring the right technologies for the full spectrum of our vehicles and the most amount of people,” said Ghosn. “This takes more than innovation. It takes ingenuity. And it’s exactly what we deliver through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

2) January 8:

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport makes its debut at Detroit

The new 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport made its auto show debut at the North American International Auto Show in January. It was presented by José Muñoz, Chief Performance Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; Chairman, Nissan North America, Inc., and Shiro Nakamura, then the Senior Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. “The new Rogue Sport is a perfect addition to the red hot Rogue lineup, which is also adding a first-ever Rogue Hybrid model for 2017,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “With Rogue Sport’s slightly smaller dimensions and sporty maneuverability, it’s ideal for singles or couples without kids – or empty nesters – who want a sportier vehicle and can live with a little less cargo capacity than the current Rogue offers.”

3) February 22:

Hiroto Saikawa appointed as Nissan Chief Executive Officer

On April 1, 2017, at the recommendation of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn, the Nissan Board of Directors decided that Hiroto Saikawa will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Saikawa: “I would like to thank Mr. Ghosn and the Nissan board for entrusting me with this new responsibility. Under Mr. Ghosn’s chairmanship and with the support of the excellent leadership team that has been built at Nissan, my focus will be delivering our company’s continued performance and development and on continuing Nissan’s contribution to the success of the Alliance.”

4) June 8:

Nissan to offer standard Automatic Emergency Braking on one million U.S. vehicles in 2018 model year

Nissan announced it is making Automatic Emergency Braking standard on a projected one million vehicles sold in the United States for model year 2018, including seven of the company’s most popular models – Rogue/Rogue Sport, Altima, Murano, LEAF, Pathfinder, Maxima and Sentra (except manual transmission-equipped and all NISMO versions).

AEB uses radar technology to monitor a vehicle’s proximity to the vehicle ahead, giving the driver audible and visual display warnings to help the driver reduce the vehicle’s speed if a potential frontal collision is detected. If the driver fails to respond, the AEB system can apply the brakes, helping the driver to avoid the collision or reduce the speed of impact if it is unavoidable.

“The big news here is that we’re making AEB standard across all grades of our best-selling models,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc.

5) August 2:

Rear Door Alert technology can help remind drivers to check their rear seats

In summer, interior temperatures can reach dangerous levels. But Nissan’s Rear Door Alert, introduced in August, may help alleviate worries. The Rear Door Alert system reminds Nissan owners to check the rear seat by using a series of distinctive honks as the driver walks away from the vehicle. The audio alerts distinguish the Nissan RDA from other systems in the marketplace.

RDA, standard equipment on the 2018 Nissan Pathfinder SUV, will be available on other Nissan models in coming years.

6) September 5:

All-new 2018 Nissan LEAF makes its world debut

The 2018 Nissan LEAF was unveiled at Tokyo in September. This all-new LEAF, available at dealerships in January, sets a new standard for mainstream electric vehicles by offering customers greater range, advanced technologies and a dynamic new design.

Drivers will feel more confident, excited and connected thanks to the new Nissan LEAF’s ProPILOT Assist driver assistance technology, e-Pedal, increased power and range, and improved refinement, comfort and convenience. The three key aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility exemplified by the new Nissan LEAF are Nissan Intelligent Driving, Nissan Intelligent Power and Nissan Intelligent Integration.

7) September 15:

Alliance 2022 plan targets annual synergies of €10 billion and forecasts unit sales of 14 million and combined revenues of $240 billion

Alliance 2022, a six-year plan announced in September, set a new target to double annual synergies to €10 billion by the end of the plan.

Carlos Ghosn, chairman and chief executive officer of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, said: “Today marks a new milestone for our member companies. By the end of our strategic plan Alliance 2022, we aim to double our annual synergies to €10 billion. To achieve this target, on one side Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will accelerate collaboration on common platforms, powertrains and next-generation electric, autonomous and connected technologies. From the other side, synergies will be enhanced by our growing scale. Our total annual sales are forecast to exceed 14 million units, generating revenues expected at $240 billion by the end of the plan.”

8) September 19:

Nissan celebrates 150 million vehicles produced globally

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. reached a new milestone in September: 150 million vehicles produced globally. It took 73 years for Nissan to produce its first 100 million vehicles, and another 11 years to build the last 50 million.

Noteworthy: When Nissan reached the 100 million vehicle milestone in 2006, 76.5% of the total vehicles had been produced in Japan. In the past 11 years, 76.5% of the 50 million Nissan vehicles have been made outside of Japan – driven in particular by the U.S. and China.

9) October 17:

ProPILOT Assist technology makes U.S. debut on 2018 Rogue



In October, Nissan announced that ProPILOT Assist technology would be available on the hot-selling 2018 Rogue SUV. ProPILOT Assist reduces the hassle of stop-and-go driving by helping control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving.

ProPILOT Assist, the foundation for the autonomous vehicles of the future, helps drivers maintain lane control, navigate stop-and-go traffic, maintain a set vehicle speed and maintain a set distance to the vehicle ahead – all with a simple two-button operation. ProPILOT Assist is available on the 2018 Rogue SL grade as part of the Platinum Package.

“Nissan continues to democratize technology, bringing our most advanced systems to our highest volume models, rather than reserving them for our most expensive vehicles,” said Michael Bunce, vice president, Product Planning, Nissan North America, Inc. “Customers are delighted when they realize they can afford technology usually reserved for high-end, expensive luxury vehicles.”

10) November 2:

Nissan collaborates with Lucasfilm and ‘Star Wars’ to explain Nissan Intelligent Mobility

In 2016, Nissan collaborated with Lucasfilm Ltd. for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,and also introduced the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition, the first-ever Star Wars-branded full-size production vehicle. That campaign earned more than 1.8 billion impressions and led to industry sales records for Rogue.

This year, Nissan again has teamed with Lucasfilm Ltd., this collaboration focused around “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in theaters December 15. The campaign, which focuses on key Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, features the entire Nissan lineup. Seven Star Wars-themed Nissan show vehicles drew rave reviews at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show.

11) November 29:

Nissan Kicks makes North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show

The all-new 2018 Nissan Kicks, the newest entry in the fast-growing affordable compact crossover market, made its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. The bold new Kicks will be the sixth member of the Nissan crossover and SUV lineup when it hits Nissan U.S. dealerships in June 2018.

“As the gateway to Nissan’s adventure-ready sport-utility portfolio – joining Rogue Sport, Rogue, Murano, Pathfinder and Armada – Kicks is designed to fit the needs of singles or couples looking for expressive styling, personal technology, smart functionality and advanced safety features at an affordable price starting well under $19,000,” said Dan Mohnke, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing and Operations, Nissan Division U.S., Nissan North America, Inc.

12) December 4:

U.S. production for all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF begins in Tennessee

Production of the all-new 2018 Nissan LEAF began at the Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, on December 4. “We’re committed to vehicle electrification and manufacturing in the United States,” said Jeff Younginer, vice president, manufacturing, Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, Nissan North America, Inc. “With the LEAF’s low starting price and latest suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, we’re excited to ramp up production and bring the LEAF to market next month.”

The 2018 Nissan LEAF, along with the 2018 Rogue, offers available ProPILOT Assist technology, which helps drivers navigate stop-and-go traffic by assisting control of acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving. The Nissan LEAF also incorporates standard Nissan Intelligent Mobility features including: Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and e-Pedal technology, allowing drivers to accelerate and stop using a single pedal.

The new LEAF, with a range that exceeds 150 miles, goes on sale in January.

