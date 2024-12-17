Electric Mobility Magazine – January / February 2025

Electric Mobility Magazine is your essential source of information on the technologies and trends shaping the future of e-mobility

Welcome to the latest issue of Automotive World’s Electric Mobility Magazine, a bi-monthly online publication that provides unique insight into the innovation shaping the future of e-mobility.

In this issue:

Flexibility informs electric truck drivetrain innovation

As electric vehicles go mainstream, charging must evolve

Can ultrasound imaging help maximise battery yields?

Geely: setting new EV standards requires holistic design

Axial flux motors: the future of performance in an EV era

Aionics: AI to revolutionise EV battery development

What can the solar segment teach BEVs about efficiency?

Is wireless charging the key to electric fleets?

IoT technology can both enrich and secure EV charging

Can a single key technology take EVs into the mainstream?

We’d love your feedback!

With this new publication, we aim to be your technology scout, updating you with innovations that will make mass electric vehicle adoption a reality.

If you have feedback about this issue or ideas about topics you’d like us to cover in the future, we would love to hear from you. Send us a message, and we’ll discuss your suggestions at our next editorial meeting.