Automotive World Magazine – November 2022

Electric mobility comes in many shapes and forms, from luxury SUVs to heavy trucks and flying taxis. This month we take a closer look into some of the latest advances in the push towards cleaner tailpipe emissions. Nio’s founders share their approach to winning new EV customers, Nikola’s CEO explains the rationale behind its latest battery supplier acquisition, and two of the leading lights in solar-powered EVs weigh in on the segment’s growth prospects. We also dive into the Air Mobility Experience at this year’s Detroit Auto Show, where eVTOL’s offer a glimpse of transport possibilities in the third dimension.

In this issue: