Ground-breaking McLaren W1 puts real supercar credentials and McLaren’s ‘1’ car lineage at heart of 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed experience

New McLaren W1 makes its global public debut alongside the McLaren P1™ and F1 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, showcasing McLaren’s incredible ‘1’ car lineage

The Goodwood Festival of Speed this month will see McLaren Automotive celebrate its remarkable road cars and motorsports successes in line with the 2025 festival theme of, ‘Champions and Challengers’.

On public display for the first time and taking centre stage at ‘McLaren House’, the McLaren W1 combines real supercar attributes of sensational power delivery, authentic theatre and pure driver connection to deliver an incredible driving experience on road or track. Just 399 examples have been offered for customer specification, and all are allocated.

Featuring an all-new, 1275PS V8 hybrid powertrain driving the rear wheels and groundbreaking active aerodynamics – including Formula 1-inspired ground effect aero – the W1 is the third car in McLaren’s unique ‘1’ car lineage. It lines up at Goodwood alongside the legendary McLaren F1 and McLaren P1™, showcasing how McLaren has challenged convention across multiple eras by delivering three truly phenomenal cars linked by their DNA, each with its own distinctive story.

McLaren will also mark 30 years since it won the 24 Hours of Le Mans – at its first attempt – with two distinctive celebrations at the 2025 Festival of Speed. The F1 GTR that took victory in the famous endurance race – and is recently returned from being displayed in the ‘McLaren a Name for Eternity’ exhibition at the Le Mans Museum – will make a rare dynamic appearance at the festival. The #59 car will be driven on the Goodwood Hillclimb by JJ Lehto, one of the three-driver team that achieved McLaren’s famed win.

The new 750S Le Mans is also rooted in the 1995 triumph. Announced in June, this highly exclusive supercar will be presented to McLaren customers and enthusiasts visiting McLaren House. Limited to 50 customer examples, the 750S Le Mans features a new McLaren Special Operations (MSO) High Downforce Kit that enhances downforce and circuit performance. It is a fitting homage to the legendary McLaren F1 LM road car, itself built in extremely limited numbers to celebrate our iconic Le Mans victory.

In each of the last two years at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, McLaren has delivered breathtaking moments with the track-only Solus GT. This fantasy-to-reality single-seat hyper-GT features an 840PS naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 engine and weighs less than 1,000kg.

The Solus GT demonstrated its extreme performance in 2023, when it won the Timed Shootout Final in an absorbing spectacle of noise and speed. And last year, it again appeared on the hillclimb with double Formula 1 World Drivers’ Champion Mika Häkkinen at the wheel of a customer car painted by MSO to precisely match his 1998 championship winning MP4/13 Formula 1 car. This year, McLaren will once again exhibit – and run – a customer example of this extraordinary supercar, which expresses the bespoke-to-customer possibilities and luxury craftsmanship inherent to McLaren Special Operations.

750S and Artura MCL38 Celebration Edition supercars will take part in Goodwood dynamic runs. Announced shortly after the McLaren Formula 1 team secured the 2024 Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship, just nine each of 750S and Artura models will be produced. The Celebration Edition cars feature a livery curated by MSO, centred on the Papaya Orange and Anthracite colourways that distinguish McLaren within the motorsport world.

Additionally, 2025 sees McLaren marking a decade of its thrilling and unforgettable ‘LT’ cars. Introduced to owners and other enthusiasts in March of this year, the ‘Celebrate LT’ initiative has brought together the community of LT owners globally through retailer-led community events. LT models from McLaren’s own Heritage collection will be positioned in the Goodwood ‘Supercar Paddock’, venturing out to take part in dynamic displays.

