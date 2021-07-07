Automotive World Magazine – July 2021

Automotive World Magazine features the best and sharpest Automotive World content, curated specifically to help you understand the future of mobility

Automotive World Magazine – July 2021

This month we take a deep dive into three very different automakers, each targeting its own vision of future mobility. Lordstown Motors has been pursuing an all-electric pick-up, tapping into a favourite segment with US buyers. However, it has run into some serious cash problems and the departure of the CEO and CFO are raising red flags.

Meanwhile, Genesis is also counting on new electric models to power it ahead but its sights have now shifted to Europe. Hyundai’s luxury brand has fared well in the US but is it really ready to take on Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz in their home market? At Local Motors, the focus is not on passenger vehicles but shared shuttles that operate completely autonomously with zero emissions. Building such futuristic vehicles means embracing next-generation manufacturing processes, which is where its innovative 3D printing and microfactories come in.

The suppliers have been equally active, and this issue features a fireside chat with Sanjay Dhawan, the pioneer behind conversational AI powerhouse Cerence, as well as an inside look at Bosch’s chip factory of the future.

In this issue:

  • Launch of new chip factory bumped forward amid supply crisis
  • The sky is the limit with AI and connectivity, says Cerence CEO
  • New mobility demands disintegration strategy, says Karl-Thomas Neumann
  • Does Genesis have what it takes to succeed in Europe?
  • Delivery fleets seek compact electric alternatives to the van
  • Self-driving might be fractionally easier to pull off in the last-mile sector
  • Is Russia changing its tune on EVs?
  • Local Motors offers fresh approach to autonomous vehicle design and production
  • The final chapter: Euro 7 will push the ICE to the limit of its capabilities
  • Is there a future left for the fuel cell passenger car market?
  • The connected vehicle data value chain is long and complex
  • Dire straits for Lordstown Motors as CEO leaves, cash wears thin
  • Can automakers continue to pool emissions credits?
  • One-size-fits-all: Kodiak wants to scale its self-driving tech across the globe

