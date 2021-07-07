Automotive World Magazine – July 2021

This month we take a deep dive into three very different automakers, each targeting its own vision of future mobility. Lordstown Motors has been pursuing an all-electric pick-up, tapping into a favourite segment with US buyers. However, it has run into some serious cash problems and the departure of the CEO and CFO are raising red flags.

Meanwhile, Genesis is also counting on new electric models to power it ahead but its sights have now shifted to Europe. Hyundai’s luxury brand has fared well in the US but is it really ready to take on Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz in their home market? At Local Motors, the focus is not on passenger vehicles but shared shuttles that operate completely autonomously with zero emissions. Building such futuristic vehicles means embracing next-generation manufacturing processes, which is where its innovative 3D printing and microfactories come in.

The suppliers have been equally active, and this issue features a fireside chat with Sanjay Dhawan, the pioneer behind conversational AI powerhouse Cerence, as well as an inside look at Bosch’s chip factory of the future.

In this issue: