Automotive World Magazine – February 2023

Mobility players were out in force once again at CES, where the technology innovation on display reflects the continued consumerisation of the automotive industry. The challenge is on to not only replicate the experiences found on the phone but to improve upon them and then make them automotive grade. That means lots of customisation, frequent upgrades, and an intuitive user interface.
In this issue:
- CES 2023 moves from concepts to commercialisation
- War in Ukraine shapes policy debate in Washington
- Antimony-based LIDAR may resolve cost and performance issues
- What technologies are reshaping the ownership experience?
- Cummins: hydrogen ICE to take off from 2024
- Harman: automotive grade answers to consumer expectations
- What does the semiconductor shortage mean for Europe?
- How can governments shift CVs towards e-mobility?
- Is vehicle data monetisation providing value to customers?
- Milence CEO outlines European truck charging roadmap
- Autonomous shuttles—from tech showcase to commercial service
- AI to unpick liability in autonomous vehicle incidents
- Stellantis looks to Level 3 and beyond
- Highway autonomy hinges on truck transfer hubs
- Is ‘industrial origami’ the future of chassis manufacturing?
