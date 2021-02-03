Automotive World Magazine – February 2021

Welcome to the February issue of Automotive World Magazine, which takes a deep dive into the question of whether technology giants will ever become automakers. Rumours have been circulating that Apple’s automotive ambitions are for much more than software, and recent confirmation that it is holding ‘early stage’ talks on an EV partnership with Hyundai suggests further industry disruption is on the cards.

There was no shortage of disruptors at this year’s virtual CES, which offered insights into how consumer behaviour might influence future mobility business models. Environmental and safety concerns dominated many displays, along with a healthy dose of autonomous capabilities and a few flying cars. During General Motors’ keynote, Mary Barra shone the spotlight on a new delivery business that could revolutionise logistics and forge a potential evolutionary path for traditional automakers.

This month’s issue also looks at Mazda’s connectivity strategy, Ford’s scooter gamble with Spin, promising new LiDAR and solid-state battery technology, and the prospects for the newly launched Stellantis.

In this issue:

Apple-Hyundai proposal seen as a win-win

CES shines spotlight on post-pandemic mobility priorities

Will Stellantis’ corporate reset serve as an industry blueprint?

A fresh Spin on mobility: stakes rise in Ford’s scooter gamble

An inside look at Mazda’s connectivity strategy

QuantumScape CEO readies for solid-state battery ramp up

Tectonic shifts ahead for automotive, with or without the pandemic

GM’s BrightDrop: a sideline or a lifeline?

Regulators gently steer truck sector toward electrification

Where could shared autonomous vehicles take us in 2021?

Truckmakers must define their role in connected service space

New LiDAR uses solar tech to boost AV vision

COMMENT: A national ‘right to repair’ push puts Big Data under scrutiny

How did COVID-19 change urban mobility?

