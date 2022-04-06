Automotive World Magazine – April 2022

Mobility players have been talking about ‘unprecedented change’ for the past few years, and with developments taking place around connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles they were absolutely right to. Then came the Russia-Ukraine conflict and showed everyone just how good they had it. Yes, supply chains were constrained and there were always periods of volatility, but the scope and scale of the potential disruption from this current unrest puts things on a whole new level. The reliance of other global markets on raw materials, components, gas, oil and more from Russia and Ukraine means nobody is immune. This month we take a look at some of the key areas of concern and how they could play out.

Nobody, though, is taking their eye off the target of CASE mobility. We hear from the CEOs of location data pioneer HERE Technologies and fuel cell trucking specialist cellcentric, as well as management at BMW, Nio and others, about the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, more connected and informed mobility ecosystem.

In this issue: