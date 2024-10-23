ZM Trucks teases zero-emission price parity with diesel

A new commercial truck brand is coming to North America with a zero-emission line-up and some bold promises in terms of pricing and total cost of ownership (TCO). “We can go head to head with a diesel, even in markets where electricity is expensive,” says ZO Motors North America Chief Executive Joost de Vries.

De Vries is overseeing the launch of ZM Trucks, which is proudly declaring itself as North America’s newest electric commercial vehicle brand. But this is no raw start-up. Rather, it’s the Western arm of Asia’s ZO Motors, which has an established line-up of battery-electric trucks across Cambodia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company is now making its way into Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America under a new moniker.