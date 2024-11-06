Xpeng CEO cites EREVs as solution to global charging gap

Xpeng believes that extended-range electric vehicle hybrids can fill in the gaps left by some markets’ inadequate charging infrastructure. By Will Girling

Xpeng debuted new extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) technology during an event in Guangzhou on 6 November 2024. Previously a pure EV player, the Chinese automaker’s new ‘Kunpeng Super Electric System’ reportedly enables 430km of battery-powered travel, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) acting as a backup. Its maximum range using both power sources is 1,400km. A commercial release date has yet to be confirmed.

