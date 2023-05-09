Why hasn’t automotive fully embraced hyper-personalisation?

‘Hyper-personalisation’ is defined by consultancy firm Deloitte as a brand marketing approach that targets individual customer needs instead of generic demographic profiles. It is achieved through a combination of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automated systems. By doing so, brands can increase customer satisfaction, build loyalty, and drive a willingness to spend.
But to what extent has the automotive industry embraced hyper-personalisation? In the opinion of Sam Nasrolahi, Principal at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR’s) venture capital arm InMotion Ventures, not very much. However, while the industry is lagging behind innovators in Big Tech, she tells Automotive World that a plethora of new technologies offer the potential for significant industry disruption.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes