Why hasn’t automotive fully embraced hyper-personalisation?

‘Hyper-personalisation’ is defined by consultancy firm Deloitte as a brand marketing approach that targets individual customer needs instead of generic demographic profiles. It is achieved through a combination of data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and automated systems. By doing so, brands can increase customer satisfaction, build loyalty, and drive a willingness to spend.

But to what extent has the automotive industry embraced hyper-personalisation? In the opinion of Sam Nasrolahi, Principal at Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR’s) venture capital arm InMotion Ventures, not very much. However, while the industry is lagging behind innovators in Big Tech, she tells Automotive World that a plethora of new technologies offer the potential for significant industry disruption.