Where next for digital engineering?

The pressure is on for automakers to develop ever-more innovative vehicles in an eco-friendly manner, quickly. Traditional engineering approaches rely heavily on physical prototype vehicles, which can cost between US$250,000 and US$1m per vehicle. According to Automotive Testing Technology International, a single development programme could entail 50-70 prototypes in the pre-development phase. As an industry, automakers are spending billions of dollars a year on early-stage mules and prototypes. Add on all the emissions associated with manufacturing these models and running them on the track, and it’s clear the historic engineering framework leaves considerable room for improvement.

This is where simulation can make a huge difference. The market for automotive simulation was valued at US$1.98bn in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$4.27bn by 2032, according to Market Research Future. Broadly speaking, simulators provide a safe, controlled, low-emission and cost-effective means of addressing engineering challenges early in the design phase. The degree to which they are used in any project will vary, but what if simulation technologies could effectively replace the vehicle development phase between concept architecture and product verification with a purely digital engineering approach?

That’s just what Horiba Mira offers.