When it comes to AVs, data is the new oil

5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles, petabytes of data…even for cutting edge technology, the best form of back-up storage is tried, tested, unbeaten and perhaps a little surprising: tape, says Quantum’s Mark Pastor

   January 3, 2019

For the better part of the last century, oil drove cars, powered machines and moved entire chemical industries. Essentially, oil transformed the way we interact with our world. If we are to imagine a driverless utopia filled with intelligent Google taxis and sleek self-driving cars, it is not that far-fetched to declare data as the new oil….

Close
Close