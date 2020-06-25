When COVID meets Brexit: a crash course in crisis preparation

The UK is facing a potential double-edged sword if it exits the EU without a comprehensive trade agreement during a pandemic. Megan Lampinen looks at current preparations

   June 25th, 2020

Concerns are mounting for automotive players in the UK as the end of the Brexit transition period nears with no signs of progress on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). The UK government has until 31 December 2020 to hammer out a new trade deal—until then, it remains in both the EU customs union and the single market. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has warned that a zero-tariff FTA is absolutely essential if the industry is to avoid crippling production losses, pegged at £40bn (US$49.7bn) by 2025. While negotiations have slowed in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and immediate health concerns, the government is holding firm on the 31 December deadline.

“Brexit was our major worry but COVID made it secondary, which is a feat in itself,” stated SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. Now that the immediate health concerns are abating and the economy is starting to open up, focus returns to trade….

