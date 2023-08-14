What’s the template for autonomous MaaS management?

Many companies are hard at work developing autonomous driving systems for passenger cars, shuttles and trucks. Their primary focus has been on automating tasks around perception, path planning and vehicle control to enable a driverless future. But this vision of autonomous mobility will also require service management and oversight, and that’s where players like Beep come in.

Oversight

“I’m not going to downplay the intelligence of these vehicles, but we also need a level of monitoring and oversight so that we can ensure the vehicles are doing exactly what they think they’re doing and what we have told them to do—two totally different things,” says Racquel Asa, Chief Marketing Officer at Beep.