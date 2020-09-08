What’s the roadmap for in-vehicle monitoring?

Driver monitoring systems (DMS) are poised for tremendous growth in the coming years, both in commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The technology’s ability to detect the driver’s status, whether he is tired or distracted, could prove a key means of reducing crashes and improving overall safety. The systems currently on the market vary in the specifics of their functionality, but most gather statistics on metrics like eye gaze, blink rate, head position and yawning and combine that with traditional usage data like steering wheel rotation, driving controls, infotainment usage and seat belt status….