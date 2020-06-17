What’s next for driver and occupant monitoring systems?

Driver monitoring systems (DMS) are making a pivotal contribution to road safety, both in commercial truck fleets and passenger cars. These systems use a driver-facing camera to evaluate the driver’s state of alertness. If it detects fatigue or distraction, it sends a warning or alert. In partially automated vehicles, the system notifies the driver when a vehicle-initiated handover is required.

“It is now well accepted that camera-based DMS is the most appropriate way to directly track driver drowsiness and distraction and perform safe, vehicle-initiated handover in semi-autonomous cars,” concluded ABI Research analysts in a recent study of driver and in-cabin monitoring systems….