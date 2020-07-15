What will it take to safely usher in autonomous driving?

Megan Lampinen offers an inside look at The Autonomous, a forum designed to shape safety standards and practices around automated mobility

   July 15, 2020

Automated driving and autonomous vehicles (AVs) promise tremendous improvements in road safety, reducing incidents of human error. But handing over responsibility for driving tasks involves an element of trust, and convincing consumers that these systems are safe remains a key obstacle to acceptance. While automakers, Tier 1s and technology specialists are all investing heavily in the field, it’s become clear that no single company can solve this alone. That’s where The Autonomous comes in….

Close
Close