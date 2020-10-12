What next in the digital transformation of fleet management?

Commercial fleets are increasingly turning to telematics for a range of services. Location was the original use case, but the capabilities of these systems are advancing rapidly and today they are not only used to help with route planning, vehicle diagnostics and regulatory compliance but also driver communication, safety improvements and business transparency. Customer demands continue to grow and the pressure is on to deliver even more functionality, and in real time.

“It boils down to gathering the raw data, making sense of it and using that to make decisions,” says Jens Meggers, President of Teletrac Navman….