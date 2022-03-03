What does the EV shift mean for fluid handling requirements?

Fluid systems suppliers have made a pivotal contribution to the automotive industry over the past century, providing a range of products essential to vehicle operation. Engine oil, transmission fluid, brake fluid, coolant, power steering fluid and windshield washer fluid—they all need to be transported from one part of the vehicle to another. Much of the fluid system supply business is linked to the internal combustion engine (ICE) and its supporting systems. As the industry moves increasingly to an electric future, what does that mean for this segment?

TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) has been supplying automakers for the past century but its new President and Chief Executive Hans Dieltjens, who took over the leadership role on 1 October 2021, is convinced it can thrive in the coming era of electrification. As he tells Automotive World, electric vehicles (EVs) open up tremendous new possibilities for the company.