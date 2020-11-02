What are the biggest legal concerns linked to mobility megatrends?

The automotive industry is arguably facing unprecedented headwinds in the combined challenges of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and simultaneously preparing for connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility. The demands of technological developments, supply chain management and operational flexibility are hefty, and many players are leaning more heavily on legal advice then they have in decades. Legal experts are closely following the industry’s developments, as the changes involved in new mobility could dramatically impact the advice they provide to clients. From potential mergers and acquisitions to contractual obligations and force majeure clauses, few areas of business will remain untouched by this step change in the transportation ecosystem….