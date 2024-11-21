VW unions threaten historic strikes if US$18bn cuts proceed

Unions have countered Volkswagen’s planned cuts with a US$1.58bn proposal that entails wage cuts but no layoffs or factory closures. By Stewart Burnett

Tensions are rising between Volkswagen and its labour unions as negotiations continue. On 20 November 2024, IG Metall promised far-reaching escalation should the automaker proceed with its plans for steep cost-cutting measures. This could mean widespread and long-lasting strikes: Thorsten Groeger, who leads negotiations for IG Metall, said this was a conflict “the likes of which this republic has not seen for decades.” Strike action at the majority of Volkswagen’s German factories is permitted in accordance with contract agreements from 1 December onwards. 

