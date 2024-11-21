VW unions threaten historic strikes if US$18bn cuts proceed

Tensions are rising between Volkswagen and its labour unions as negotiations continue. On 20 November 2024, IG Metall promised far-reaching escalation should the automaker proceed with its plans for steep cost-cutting measures. This could mean widespread and long-lasting strikes: Thorsten Groeger, who leads negotiations for IG Metall, said this was a conflict “the likes of which this republic has not seen for decades.” Strike action at the majority of Volkswagen’s German factories is permitted in accordance with contract agreements from 1 December onwards.