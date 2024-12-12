VW extends olive branch to US workers in contract talks 

Signs of progress in the negotiations between Volkswagen and the United Auto Workers (UAW) labour union are emerging. On 11 December 2024, the automaker announced it has offered newly unionised workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant a 14% wage increase over four years alongside a profit sharing agreement. In addition, healthcare benefits will be improved for hourly staff. Details of the profit sharing agreement—a first for the plant’s employees—are yet to be made public.
