VW extends olive branch to US workers in contract talks 

Amid deep cost-cutting pledges and uncertainty over the future of some German plants, Volkswagen attempts to meet the UAW halfway. By Stewart Burnett 

Signs of progress in the negotiations between Volkswagen and the United Auto Workers (UAW) labour union are emerging. On 11 December 2024, the automaker announced it has offered newly unionised workers at its Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly plant a 14% wage increase over four years alongside a profit sharing agreement. In addition, healthcare benefits will be improved for hourly staff. Details of the profit sharing agreement—a first for the plant’s employees—are yet to be made public.  

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here