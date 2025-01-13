VW avoids large scale plant closures, but for how long?

In late 2024, Volkswagen announced it would have to undertake a major restructuring owing to its worsening financial position. For the first time, the automaker said it would have to close factories in Germany. Interestingly, other than the already planned closure of its Audi Brussels plant, no other Group factories outside Germany were reportedly targeted for closure. Press reports suggested that the small German plants at Osnabruck and Dreden would close, although they would make little difference to Volkswagen’s overcapacity problem.