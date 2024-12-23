VW and union compromise on ‘fundamental realignment’

By 2030 VW will be 35,000 jobs and 734,000 vehicles lighter in Germany. By Megan Lampinen

Volkswagen AG’s prolonged dispute with German union IG Metall has finally been resolved in a compromise agreement. Announced on 20 December, the deal is entitled ‘Zukunft Volkswagen’ (Future Volkswagen) and is intended to secure the automaker’s continued existence in an increasingly challenging market.

As a legacy automaker, Volkswagen has been struggling to adapt to new mobility requirements, namely growing competition from China and the huge investments demanded by electrification and software-defined vehicles. Lower than anticipated electric vehicle (EV) uptake in Europe has exacerbated its problems, and management claim significant production cuts and headcount reductions are essential. The aim of these particular labour talks was to address overcapacity in Germany, reduce labour costs and achieve competitive development costs.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here