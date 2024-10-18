Volvo Group CEO “feels good” about 2025 despite flat Q3

On 18 October 2024, Volvo Group presented its Q3 2024 results. Net sales amounted to SEK 117bn (US$11bn), down 12% year-on-year (7% adjusted for inflation), with both truck order intake and deliveries down 8.4% and 16.3% respectively. During the company’s earnings call on the same day, President and Chief Executive Martin Lundstedt conceded that “a lot of uncertainties” had coloured the quarter, but that the results pointed to a continued “normalisation” into “replacement-driven” markets.
Lundstedt highlighted that despite a reduced quantity of overall sales, operating margins stood at 12%, down 1.8% from Q3 2023 but still indicating “good” product profitability. At the same time: “We are seeing that freight and construction activity has come down in many regions across the world compared with the very high levels of last year.”
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes