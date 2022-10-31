Volta Trucks builds momentum for CV electrification

In September 2022, Volta Trucks achieved a major milestone by putting its all-electric 16-tonne Volta Zero truck into production at a facility in Steyr, Austria. It had only been 12 months since the concept was first unveiled. Indeed, the vehicle’s rapid development is a testament to the company’s ambition to transform urban distribution for the electric era.

The following month, Volta Trucks demonstrated a first-generation design verification prototype at the Millbrook Proving Ground, Bedford, UK. Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Essa Al-Saleh tells Automotive World that the Volta Zero encapsulates company founder Carl-Magnus Norden’s vision for an e-truck that addresses sustainability, safety and the shortage of commercial vehicle drivers.