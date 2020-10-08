US-wide autonomous trucking network in TuSimple’s sights

Via its Autonomous Freight Network, the unicorn aims to cover the entire US by 2024. By Jack Hunsley

   October 8, 2020

With 42 autonomous trucks operating today, TuSimple can boast that it owns the world’s largest Level 4 autonomous truck fleet. What was five years ago only a twinkle in founder Xiaodi Hou’s eye is now one the automotive industry’s most valuable and headline-grabbing start-ups….

