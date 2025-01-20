US government sues GM, FCA, and UAW days before Trump return 

In the waning days of the Biden Administration, the US government has opened two anti-discrimination lawsuits targeting several of the country’s biggest automotive players. On 17 January 2025, the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) sued General Motors (GM) and the United Auto Workers (UAW) for age discrimination, and Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles US (FCA US)—a subdivision of Stellantis—for subjecting its female employees to continuous sexual harassment.
