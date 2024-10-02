US funding a “drop in the bucket” of what’s needed for EVs

The future of federal funding budgets for EVs could be on the line as sales in the US slow down and the November election looms. By Will Girling

In the US, federal support for the automotive industry is nothing new. In 2009, the Obama Administration formed the Presidential Task Force on the Auto Industry to save Chrysler (now Stellantis North America) and General Motors from bankruptcy. Concluding that these companies were too economically important to fail, the government ultimately provided more than US$80bn in low-interest loan relief.

Fast-forward to an electrifying automotive industry, and two large-scale funding programmes are available. Together, the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provide almost US$900bn of federal cash for the nation’s clean energy transition, including electric vehicle (EV) batteries and charging infrastructure. There are four principal mechanisms: loans from the US Department of Energy (DoE), grants (50:50 from the government and recipient), and tax credits for investment and production.

So, how effectively has government funding mustered support for the transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to EVs, and what challenges could jeopardise the future of these programmes?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here