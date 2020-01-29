UK regulatory environment to make or break new vehicle technology

The UK auto industry sheds a spotlight on what the government's role should be in supporting development and uptake of autonomous, connected and electric technology. By Megan Lampinen

   January 29, 2020

Political turmoil, economic uncertainty and confusion around low-emission zones has prompted concerns for the UK’s automotive sector. Sales in Europe’s second largest automotive market have been falling for the past three years and just wrapped up 2019 with a 2.4% drop. Mike Hawes, Chief Executive of the UK’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), described this pattern as “a significant concern for industry and the wider economy.”…

