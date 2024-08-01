UAW endorses Harris on “track record” of US industry support

On 31 July 2024, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidency in November’s forthcoming election. The acting Vice President was praised for her role in the Biden Administration’s “proven track record” of support for both the union and “delivering major gains for the working class.” Although the endorsement was expected, the UAW had declined to publicise its position until the executive board reached a consensus.

In a published statement, UAW President Shawn Fain spoke unreservedly about his goal to help defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump at the ballot box. He characterised the upcoming election as a “crossroads” and a “war on corporate greed”. Harris will meet with the UAW in Detroit on 7 August to discuss its perspective on key issues affecting the US automotive industry.