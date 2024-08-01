UAW endorses Harris on “track record” of US industry support

The UAW’s support for Kamala Harris as the next US president could help maintain the Biden Administrations’ trajectory for e-mobility. By Will Girling

On 31 July 2024, the United Auto Workers (UAW) union officially endorsed Kamala Harris for the US presidency in November’s forthcoming election. The acting Vice President was praised for her role in the Biden Administration’s “proven track record” of support for both the union and “delivering major gains for the working class.” Although the endorsement was expected, the UAW had declined to publicise its position until the executive board reached a consensus.

In a published statement, UAW President Shawn Fain spoke unreservedly about his goal to help defeat Republican candidate Donald Trump at the ballot box. He characterised the upcoming election as a “crossroads” and a “war on corporate greed”. Harris will meet with the UAW in Detroit on 7 August to discuss its perspective on key issues affecting the US automotive industry.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here