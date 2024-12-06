Turkey is poised to become a vehicle production hotspot

In 2023, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Stellantis, and Toyota produced nearly 1.3 million cars and vans in Turkey. In addition, Togg (a new Turkish brand) and some other low-volume producers brought total production closer to 1.4 million. Turkish manufacturers will likely exceed this total in 2024, especially with Togg increasing its output.

Moving forward, production will soon reach and then exceed 1.5 million per year. With Ford taking on production for Volkswagen, Renault investing heavily in its Turkish factory and Stellantis raising production of the K0 (Vivaro) van, this growth will very likely be maintained. Togg wants to make more than 100,000 vehicles per year, and with the new 150,000 units per year factory planned by BYD, it is conceivable that Turkish car and light van production could head towards two million a year. Turkey could soon become the third largest vehicle producer in Europe—behind Germany and Spain but ahead of France.