Turkey is poised to become a vehicle production hotspot

Recent investments by a number of leading automakers suggest that Turkey could become a global production and export hotspot. By Ian Henry

In 2023, Ford, Hyundai, Renault, Stellantis, and Toyota produced nearly 1.3 million cars and vans in Turkey. In addition, Togg (a new Turkish brand) and some other low-volume producers brought total production closer to 1.4 million. Turkish manufacturers will likely exceed this total in 2024, especially with Togg increasing its output.

Moving forward, production will soon reach and then exceed 1.5 million per year. With Ford taking on production for Volkswagen, Renault investing heavily in its Turkish factory and Stellantis raising production of the K0 (Vivaro) van, this growth will very likely be maintained. Togg wants to make more than 100,000 vehicles per year, and with the new 150,000 units per year factory planned by BYD, it is conceivable that Turkish car and light van production could head towards two million a year. Turkey could soon become the third largest vehicle producer in Europe—behind Germany and Spain but ahead of France.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here