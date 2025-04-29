Trump will provide a “runway” to mitigate auto tariff impact

US President Donald Trump is planning to introduce cushions to his 25% tariff on all automotive product imports. According to a 28 April 2025 article by The Wall Street Journal, this relief will be applied in phases: a reimbursement up to 3.75% of the value of a US-made car in the first year, 2.5% in the second, and then nothing in the third.
This would be another significant concession for the all-encompassing tariffs the Trump Administration initially proposed. Companies importing within the terms of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement are also not immediately impacted by the 25%, though plans to establish a process for tariffing non-US content in these products are in the works. The reality that US supply chains cannot be changed quickly or easily might be actively reshaping trade policy.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?