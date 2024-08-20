Trump and Musk may advocate end of US tax credits for EVs

Tesla has made a lot of money from US tax credits, but CEO Elon Musk and former president Donald Trump might now want them to end. By Will Girling

The mutual support shown between former US president Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk continues to intensify. At a 19 August 2024 campaign event in York, Pennsylvania—a important swing state in the November election—Trump stated he would consider making Musk a cabinet member or advisor. At the same event, he also weighed the possibility of ending the US$7,500 subsidy available for new electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

The provision for tax credits was signed into law in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which enabled those meeting income requirements to make a full claim on a pure EV purchase or a limited claim if buying a hybrid. "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing," Trump told Reuters in an interview. However, it should be noted that Tesla has historically benefited from this system.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here